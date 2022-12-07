PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Phillips County are searching for a man in connection to a murder case.

Deputies said they are searching for 20-year-old Martavies Demond Cooper.

An arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder. Deputies said Cooper is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies described Cooper as a black man standing 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Cooper’s whereabouts, contact the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office at 870-338-5555.