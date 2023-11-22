PINE BLUFF, Ark. – One Pine Bluff family said they’re dreading Thanksgiving this year after their son’s life was taken at just 20 years old.

“I will never forget that day and every day it seems like yesterday to me because you know it seemed like it happened today,” Angela Brown-Jacko, whose son was killed, said.

According to Pine Bluff police, in February, two men were shot while driving in their car.

Police said the car crashed into the telephone pole at the intersection of 3rd and Hutchinson. When police arrived, they found one man dead, and another one injured.

Brown-Jacko’s son, Kendrin Hicks, was the one who was found dead.

“I cannot do it. with the people out there,” Brown-Jacko said. “I have not sat before nobody in court to hear them say why they did this to my baby.”

“If I could just sleep the whole Thanksgiving away, I will just sleep and Christmas too,” she stated. “How could you kill, you take somebody’s life, and their mother is suffering, trying to find out what happened to their loved one and you still get to sit down and eat with your family?”

Tearful, she talked about the memories she will remember tomorrow and the whole that is now permanently left on the table.

“I wasn’t even in the Thanksgiving spirit, I’m not cooking, I’m going to my family’s house, and I just don’t feel the same,” Brown-Jacko said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department.