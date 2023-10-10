PINE BLUFF, Ark. – October brings heartache for a Pine Bluff family after their son was killed six years ago.

Chauncy Long was shot outside an apartment complex on West Short 3rd Street and later died on Oct. 22, 2017, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

After six years, no arrest has been made and Long’s father Clarence Long said he still hopes someone will come forward and help his family get justice.

“I know the detectives are trying to do what they can do,” Long said. “They say that they might have some kind of suspect or whatever, but nobody will confess.”

Long said Chauncy would have been 24 years old this year and was killed two days after he turned 18.

Long adds that he strongly believes that someone knows something in the community that could help his family get closure.

“Wouldn’t you want the same for your family, for somebody to say, ‘Man let’s say what happened’,” Long said.

Long said he will never give up hope on his son’s case.

“I kind of feel like my son is still not resting in peace yet and that’s why I keep on doing this and keep fighting for him until he gets rest,” Long said.

He said Chauncy was always a happy, smart and nice kid and he is heartbroken that someone could take his life.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call investigators anonymously at 870-730-2090.