PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a home on Moreland Street near Calhoun in Pine Bluff Friday afternoon.

Sources tell KARK 4 News that the search is connected to a break-in that happened late Sunday night at a Little Rock Police Department evidence building.

About $20,000 worth of evidence was stolen in that incident, however, department officials said no guns were taken.

It was unclear if any arrests were made in connection to the serving of the search warrant.

