PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The mother of a woman killed in Pine Bluff Sunday is speaking out to honor her daughter’s last wishes.

Racheal Crouch was shot to death Sunday afternoon on Belmoor Drive. The suspect Pine Bluff police believe pulled the trigger is in custody, but Crouch’s family still has one big question: why?

“I talked to her yesterday from Heaven, and I know she heard me, and I told her that I was so sorry,” Racheal’s mother Elberta Crouch said while breaking down.

Racheal was just 33 years old when she was shot in the head while riding in a car with another man. He was taken to the hospital, and Crouch is hoping either he or the man arrested for the killing can provide answers.

It wasn’t to speak just three days after Racheal’s death, but Crouch believed her words might make a difference to help bury her oldest daughter and prevent someone else from burying theirs.

“I told her that I would make sure, that I would make sure, that whoever did this that they get the justice that is deserved because nobody deserves to get killed so brutally like she did,” she insisted.

Racheal’s family remembers her as strong, thoughtful and caring, but her life was not easy. Crouch said her daughter was “lost” and wishes what happened to Racheal on no one.

“Children, out there that missing, living a fast life, please, I’m begging y’all turn your life around and go home,” Crouch said.

The day after Racheal’s death, another woman was killed in Pine Bluff. Elberta and her family are holding on to each other closer even closer with one gone.

“Anybody that has children, hug and kiss them every night, and be grateful that you still have your daughter or son. I don’t,” Elberta said.

Racheal had no insurance for a funeral or burial. Her family is trying to honor her last wish to not to be cremated but cannot afford the $6,000 price tag. To help, Racheal’s cousin Jennifer Ibarra-Reyes is raising funds, and the family is holding raffles on social media to raise money.