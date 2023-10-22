PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one dead and three others injured.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Alukab Super Stop on N. University around 12:41 a.m.

Investigators said that an officer witnessed a large crowd gathered in the parking lot when multiple people began actively shooting.

The officer told investigators that two males that he saw shooting got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

Investigators said multiple law enforcement agencies pursued the vehicle and took both men into custody.

In all, four people were shot with one male who died from his injuries, another male in critical condition and two other males sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

The investigation is ongoing.