PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police said one man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said they responded to the Beech Street Apartments in the 2100 block of Beech Street at about 2:40 a.m. Friday in reference to a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, police said they found 58-year-old Clyde Scott dead between two buildings of the apartments.

Police said that his body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine an official cause and manner of death.

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

This is the city’s 11th homicide of the year, according to police.