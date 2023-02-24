PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one man and injured another man.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of 3rd and Hutchinson around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a car crashed into a telephone pole.

Officers said that they found one man inside the vehicle and another man near the scene of the crash. Both victims had been shot before the crash, officers said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was transported to a local hospital. Officers have not released the identity of the deceased victim at this time.

Police said that the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.