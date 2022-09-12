PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police said they have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a 2021 Christmas club killing.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers took the teen into custody Sunday. Police said he was the second suspect arrested in the death of 24-year-old Deondrick Clark. Clark was killed on Christmas in 2021 in the parking lot of Ernesto’s Club.

Police said that the teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of capital murder, first-degree battery and terroristic act.

Officials with the PBPD said they arrested 20-year-old Darnell Ford last Thursday in connection to the killing. Ford is facing charges of capital murder, terroristic act and carrying a prohibited firearm.

Detectives said they are still working to determine the identity and location of a possible third suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division at 870-730-2096.