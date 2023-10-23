PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff said they have arrested three men in connection with a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said they arrested 29-year-old Henry McAllister, 21-year-old Jaheim Ramsey and 22-year-old Cordareyell Daniels for their involvement with a shooting that happened at a gas station on North University.

Authorities said that 23-year-old Vincent Peal Jr. was killed in the shooting, and three other men were injured.

McAllister, Ramsey, and Daniels have been taken into custody and they are facing multiple charges, including capital murder, first-degree battery, carrying a prohibited weapon, violation of the uniformed machine gun act, terroristic act, engaging in a violent criminal act and felony fleeing.

Detectives said they are also searching for 21-year-old Deontae Coleman in connection with the shooting. Police officials describe him as a man standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said that Coleman’s last known address was 1509 West 23rd Avenue and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Coleman is wanted on charges of capital murder, first-degree battery, carrying a prohibited weapon, violation of the uniformed machine gun act, terroristic act and engaging in a violent criminal act.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the detective tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.