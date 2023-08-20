PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A fourth arrest has been made in a Pine Bluff homicide investigation from earlier in the month.

Pine Bluff Police Department officials said officers arrested Jordan Pitts Sunday morning in connection with the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Ryan Wear.

Investigators said officers found Wear shot in the face inside his vehicle near the Pine Bluff Shopping Center on Harding Avenue around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Wear was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police have also arrested 22-year-old Julius Ford, 21-year-old Javreon Trevon Mcgown and 20-year-old- Gregory Lamon Mcgown in connection with the shooting.

PBPD official said Pitts will be transported to W.C. Dub Brassell Detention Center and is facing a charge of capital murder.