PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff have made a fourth arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday morning.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said 21-year-old Marquis Latrael Sission turned himself in around noon on Thursday. He was wanted by the PBPD in connection to the death of Vincent Peal Jr. who was killed in a Sunday shooting on North University on Oct. 22.

Sission is the fifth suspect and fourth arrest connected to the deadly Sunday shooting. PBPD officials said they have arrested 29-year-old Henry McAllister, 21-year-old Jaheim Ramsey and 22-year-old Cordareyell Daniels.

Authorities said Sission was booked at W.C. Dub Brassell Detention Center and is facing multiple charges, including capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, three counts of first-degree battery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

Police said they are still searching for 21-year-old Deontae Coleman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.