PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff say that a fourth teen has been arrested in connection with the July shooting death of a 16-year-old.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that 17-year-old Marsean Jones was taken into custody Monday afternoon at Watson Chapel High School.

Jones is facing charges including capital murder, first-degree battery, being a minor in possession of a firearm and engaging in a violent criminal group activity.

PBPD officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area near the 3600 block of East Lake Drive in the early morning hours of July 15. When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Damien Pierson unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pierson was eventually declared dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner. Another teen was also shot as part of the incident and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Along with Jones, three other teens – Ta’Couri McKinzie, Cylon Bead, and Morgan Leon – have been arrested and charged as adults in connection with this shooting.

Jones is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center.