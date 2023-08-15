PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police have taken three men into custody, connected to a Saturday homicide.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Julius Ford was arrested in Arkadelphia Tuesday afternoon. Later Tuesday evening two others were arrested, 21-year-old Javreon Trevon Mcgown and 19-year-old Gregory Lamont Mcgown.

Investigators said officers found 30-year-old Ryan Wear shot in the face inside his vehicle near the Pine Bluff Shopping Center on Harding Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Wear was taken to a local hospital but later died from his wounds.

Officials said all three were transported to the W.C. Dub Brassell Detention Center where they will each face a Capital Murder charge.