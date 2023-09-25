PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff have identified the victim killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in an area on Belmoor Drive. Officials confirmed Monday morning that 33-year-old Racheal Crouch was killed in that shooting.

Police said that Crouch was found in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle alongside a man who had been shot in the driver’s seat. Authorities said that the man is still in critical condition.

Image of Daniel Cuthbertson provided by the Pine Bluff Police Department

Detectives said they are searching for 24-year-old Daniel Cuthbertson in connection with the shooting. Police officials said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Cuthbertson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Les’Quincia Smith at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300. The detective office tip line is 870-730-2106.