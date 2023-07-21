PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff have identified a second suspect involved in a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Police identified 17-year-old Kylon Bead as the latest suspect in the shooting incident on East Lake Drive Saturday.

Officers said Bead has black hair, brown eyes and slim build. Officials also noted that he goes by the nickname “TP.” Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man who had been shot lying unresponsive in the grass. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that another shooting victim told them he had fled the scene to look for help. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the PBPD said Tuesday that they arrested 17-year-old Morgan Leon in connection to the shooting. Leon is facing a capital murder charge and will be charged as an adult in this case.

Police are asking anyone with information on Bead’s location to contact Detective Corey Wilfong at 870-730-2090, the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.