PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last week.

PBPD officials said 20-year-old Darryell Semaj Lerone Bell is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Cedric Hawkins on Nov. 1 at Saint John’s Apartments.

On Nov. 1, authorities said officers were called to a shooting at the apartment complex just after 1 a.m. When they arrived, the officers said they found Hawkins lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner.

Police describe Bell as standing 5’ 8” and weighing 170 pounds.

Officials with the PBPD said Bell is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bell is asked to contact the PBPD detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 and ask for Detective Keith Banks, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.