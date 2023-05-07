PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.

The PBPD said officers responded to a shooting victim at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. The victim was a 16-year-old and was pronounced dead at JRMC. Another victim involved in the incident arrived at JRMC and is stable.

According to PBPD officials, the shooting occurred at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Pine Bluff. A group of people were gathered at the park when an altercation started and someone started shooting.

Two other people with non-life-threatening injuries from the incident were treated at JRMC.

Authorities said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is the eighth homicide of 2023 in Pine Bluff.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the detective tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.