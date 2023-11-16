PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after a man was killed in an early Thursday morning shooting in Pine Bluff.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that officers were called to an area in the 2300 block of West 11th Avenue around 6:43 a.m.

When the officers arrived at the scene they said they found a man, later identified as a 34-year-old Antonio Martin, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Police said Martin died from that injury.

Detectives have not released any information on a suspect or details that led up to the shooting. This shooting marks the city’s 26th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, Detective Keith Banks at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.