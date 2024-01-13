PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old that happened Friday night.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 25th and Georgia and found a traffic accident.

Officers said they found a male with gunshot wounds lying in the street near a vehicle he had reportedly been driving. Police said that the man’s vehicle had run partially off the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was determined to be 16-years-old.

The shooting is still being investigated and there is no suspect information available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PBPD at 870-541-5300.