PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Officials in Pine Bluff said the body of a man who appeared to have been shot was found outside of a home Saturday night.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of West 26th Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers said the body was outside of the home, and the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said the body was being taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death. The identity of the man is being withheld until the family is notified.

Officials with the PBPD said the investigation into this homicide is in its early stages and that there is no suspect information is available at this time.

Department officials noted that this marks the seventh homicide in Pine Bluff in 2022.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact detectives at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch line at 870-541-5300. The department noted that information can also be shared through the PBPD Facebook page.