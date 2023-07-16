PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting that left two teens dead and one injured.

Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department said the incident happened at a house on the 2300 block of West 17th near Hazel Street around 5:50 p.m.

#BREAKING 2 dead in a drive-by shooting in Pine Bluff on West 17th Street. One victim is female, and the other victim is a juvenile male. Another man was injured, and police say he has non-life-threatening injuries. Pine Bluff Police are investigating. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/Dv1WDCq4NE — Caroline Derby (@CarolineWDerby) July 17, 2023

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found three victims who had been shot, a 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old young man and an 18-year-old young man.

The officers said both the 14-year-old and 17-year-old were found unresponsive. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office declared both dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old was found responsive by police. Medical personnel took him to a nearby hospital where is listed as in serious condition.

Police began talking to witnesses who told them a vehicle drove by and shot someone outside of the passenger side window. Officers said that the two young men were shot outside the home and the girl was struck by a bullet while she was in the living room of the home.

Detectives are continuing to process the scene and question witnesses. They have not released any information on the identity of any potential suspect. Authorities are also not releasing any information on the identity of the victims in this case due to their ages.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 870-730-2106 or 870-730-2090.

Officials said that these are the 13th and 14th homicides in Pine Bluff in 2023.