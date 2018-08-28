Pine Bluff Police Investigating Two Shootings in 24 Hours Video

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff Police are investigating two homicides that happened in a 24 hour period.

The first one near 19th and Amis around 10:15 Sunday morning and the second one near 34th and Fir just after 1 a.m. Monday.

"It's very close to home," says Ralph Love, who lives in Pine Bluff.

Love, like others in the city, feels like crime is getting worse.

"Every time I pick up the paper there's something negative, some kind of crime going on," says Love. "[It's] either murder or somebody's getting shot. Always gun violence, a lot of it."

Love lives just around the corner from where a man and his dog were shot and killed Sunday morning. Thirteen hours later, four people were gunned down in a different part of town.

"It's almost like we're seeing them in spurts," says Officer Richard Wegner, Pine Bluff Police. "We'll go several weeks without one and then bang, bang, bang, we'll have like we did this weekend, two in less than 24 hours."

Pine Bluff police say homicide numbers are down from last year. In August 2017 they had already had 19 homicides in the city and finished the year at 28. This year so far they've had fourteen, 8 of which are unsolved.

Even though numbers are down, the city is still fighting an uphill battle.

"These types of things don't happen without somebody seeing, knowing or at the very least suspecting hey, I know who this person might be," says Officer Wegner. "The problem is getting them to talk to law enforcement."

Love thinks the community needs to have a bigger role in helping steer young people away from that life of crime. He also says more police patrols would help.

Until things change Love says he feels the same as a lot of others. "I don't feel very safe," says Love. "I try to get home before it gets dark at night."

No arrests have been made in either of these homicides.