PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that left two teens dead.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said 19-year-old Jayvion Marquet Williams turned himself in shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

On July 16, officers with the PBPD responded to the 2300 block of 17th Avenue near Hazel Street just before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found three victims who had been shot, a 14-year-old, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office declared the 14 and 17-year-olds dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old was found responsive by police. Medical personnel took him to a nearby hospital where is listed as in serious condition.

Williams is facing two charges of capital murder, a charge of first-degree battery, a charge of terroristic act, a charge of theft by receiving and a charge related to allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle.

Police said they are still searching for 19-year-old Trenton Xavion Rogers in connection with the case.

Trenton Xavion Rogers

Authorities said Rogers is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives with the PBPD are asking the public with any information on the location of Rogers to call 870-730-2090 for Detective Corey Wilfong in the Detective Office or the Detective Tip Line at 870-730-2106