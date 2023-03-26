PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department made a second arrest and are looking for two others in connection with a double homicide investigation earlier in the month.

PBPD officials said officers arrested 18-year-old Quentine Lowe Saturday in a double homicide investigation from early March.

Lowe was booked at the Jefferson County Jail and is facing multiple charges, including two counts of capital murder, two counts of first-degree battery, a count of terroristic act and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

On March 7, Pine Bluff police responded to reports of shots fired at the Sunset Village Apartments just before 9:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found 18-year-old Asharray Thomas and a 16-year-old dead in a car, along with another person who was injured.

PBPD officers later arrested 21-year-old Kavon Bledsoe in connection with the shooting and identified Lowe, 17-year-old Dashon Cobbs Jr. and 20-year-old Kenon Smith as also being wanted for the incident.

Cobbs and Smith are still wanted for the shooting and are facing the same charges as Lowe.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 870-730-2096, the tip line at 870-730-2106 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.