PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police arrested a man after they say he led officers on a chase in a car that was reported stolen Sunday.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers said they located a vehicle reported stolen early Sunday morning near 34th Avenue and South Fir Street. Police said a pursuit began after activating their sirens.

After a short chase with Pine Bluff police and the Arkansas State Police, officers said the driver of the stolen car crashed near West 12th Avenue and South Plum Street. The driver, identified as Jarvis Walters, was tased after a foot chase and taken into custody.

In a social post from the PBPD, the interior and exterior of the car seemed to have burned from a fire.

Police said Walters was evaluated and taken to the Jefferson County Detention Center. He is facing charges of theft by receiving, fleeing and criminal mischief.