PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police said they arrested a man accused of a 2021 Christmas killing after a brief chase Thursday.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, 20-year-old Darnell Ford was accused of killing 24-year-old Deondrick Clark December 25, 2021, in the parking lot of Ernesto’s Club.

Police said that an officer saw Ford enter a home and notified detectives Thursday. After detectives arrived on the scene, officers said that Ford fled the scene on foot. Police said he was taken into custody soon after. Police also noted that Ford was armed with an illegal firearm at the time of the chase.

Ford was booked in at the Jefferson County jail on charges of capital murder, terroristic act and carrying a prohibited firearm.