Pine Bluff Police: one dead after shooting near apartments

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Beech Street Apartments at 2103 South Beech St. about a shooting.

At the scene, they found an man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

At this time witnesses are being interviewed, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

This is the 16th Homicide in Pine Bluff for 2021.