PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Investigators in Pine Bluff said an officer is recovering after a driver crashed into her patrol vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said a department patrol SUV being driven by Officer Tiffany Wood was returning from responding to a call around 5 a.m. when her vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle.

Authorities said that the driver of the second vehicle appeared to be intoxicated, though no test results on that driver have been released.

Department officials said Wood was taken to UAMS where she was listed as in critical condition as of Monday morning. The driver of the second video was also transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Authorities have not yet announced if any charges will be filed in the case or what charges could be considered.