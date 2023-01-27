PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a deadly apartment shooting.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that David Burnett is wanted in connection to the killing of Demarcuz Scott. Police said that Scott was killed at the Regency Arms Apartments on the night of Jan. 4.

Authorities said Burnett is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

Police describe Burnett as a man standing 6 feet and 3 inches and weighing around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Burnett’s location is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2106 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.