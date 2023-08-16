PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who authorities said is wanted on multiple charges including battery and assault.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said they are searching for 38-year-old Darren Jones, who is wanted on multiple charges including first-degree battery, terroristic act and aggravated assault.

Police officials described Jones as a Black man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers also warned that Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Mike Merritt 870-730-2090, the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106 or dispatchers at 870-541-5300.