PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police will hold a news briefing Friday afternoon to address recent homicides in the city.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department have reported at least 14 homicides this year. This past weekend, three people died in two separate shootings.

Police said a man was killed in a July 15 shooting in an area near the 3600 block of East Lake Drive. A 17-year-old was arrested in this shooting and police are currently searching for a second 17-year-old suspect.

On July 16, two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, were killed in a shooting at a home in the 2300 block of West 17th near Hazel Street. Police said an 18-year-old was also injured in this shooting.

The PBPD are scheduled to hold the briefing at 1 p.m. A livestream will be available in the player above.