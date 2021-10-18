Pine Bluff police to give update on deadly weekend shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police officials are set to give an update Monday afternoon on a weekend shooting that left one person dead and multiple other victims injured.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at party happening at the Sahara Shriners Temple on Main Street.

Officials with Pine Bluff police said one officer did fire his weapon outside of the building while responding to the scene. Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police are investigating that aspect of the incident.

The news conference will be streamed live in the player above at 3 p.m.