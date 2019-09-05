Pizza deliveryman robbed in Little Rock Wednesday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man was robbed at gunpoint while delivering pizzas Wednesday night.

According to a Little Rock police report, the victim told officers he was trying to deliver Pap John’s pizzas shortly before 9:30 p.m. when he was approached by two men on the 1600 block of S. Elm Street.

The victim told police one of the men, who was wearing a red shirt and a red rag on his face, flashed a pistol and screamed, “You know what it is!”

The victim said he dropped the two pizzas, two sodas and a money bag that had $100 and ran westbound on 17th Street, and the suspects ran south on Elm Street.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this robbery, call Little Rock Police.