IZARD CO., Ark. – A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday.

A social media post from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office Monday stated that a plea agreement reached by the 16th Judicial District prosecutor would be entered at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the killing of Rebekah Gould. William Alma Miller had been charged with Gould’s death and is expected to plead guilty.

Miller is facing charges of first-degree murder.

The 45-year-old Miller has been held in the Izard County Detention Center without bond since December 2020.

According to court records, Arkansas State Police investigators said the Cottage Grove, Oregon, man confessed during a November 2020 interview to killing Gould.



Miller was scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 31.

Gould was 22 years old when she disappeared in September 2004 while in Izard County visiting her boyfriend. She was a University of Arkansas student and was due to drive back to Fayetteville the day she disappeared.

A week after her disappearance, Gould’s body was found by a search party along Highway 9 in Izard County. Arkansas State Police took over the investigation into her death after she was declared to be the victim of homicide by the state medical examiner.