FORT SMITH, Ark. – Weekend gunfire resulted in a death in Fort Smith over the weekend.

Fort Smith police released a statement Monday about a shooting in the city Sunday night. Officials reported a domestic-related shooting call at 7:21 p.m. in the 1200 block of North 52nd Street. When they arrived at the address, officers stated that they discovered two people had exchanged gunfire.

As a result of the gunfire, police stated that one person is dead. Police stated that a second person was taken to the hospital where they were treated for gunfire. That person’s condition was unknown at the time of the Monday report, police stated.

Police report no arrests have been made, but all involved parties have been accounted for and an investigation is underway. Police stated that they believe this is an isolated incident.

Those with information are encouraged to call Fort Smith police at 479-709-5000.