JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police said one person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday night at Willowbend Apartments. Police said that the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

Officials with the JPD have not released the identity of the victim or suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area as the investigation continues.