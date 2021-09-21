Police: 1 man dead after Monday night shooting in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one man dead.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, officers were notified of multiple gunshots in the area of E 11th and California Streets, just before 9 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found 40-year-old Keith McFadden suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Authorities said McFadden was attended to by medical personnel, but he had succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they believe the incident does not appear to be a random act and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The TAPD ask anyone with information on this crime to contact investigators at (903) 798-3154.