Police: 1 person in custody after deadly Sunday night shooting in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – One person is in custody after a Pine Bluff shooting Sunday night that left a man dead.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at apartments in the 4300 block Union Avenue around 9:40 p.m. according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a dead man in the parking lot from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities say no other suspects are being sought out at this time and that they are in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2090.

Pine Bluff police say this is the 15th homicide of the year.