PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police said a 12-year-old Pine Bluff junior high school student was arrested on various charge after posting a threat to the school on social media.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the student, whose identity is not being released, posted a photo of themselves holding a gun shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday and claimed that they intended to shoot up Jack Robey Junior High School.

After the post was made, it was brought to the attention of officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department, who launched an investigation into the photo.

Police say that by 9:30 p.m. the student had been identified and arrested, and the gun seen in the photo was seized by police.

The unnamed juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center and is being held on charges of first-degree terroristic threatening, threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Investigators noted that they believe the student was acting alone and said they had no other suspects in this incident. The investigation into the post and the student’s motives is ongoing, police officials said.

PBPD officers were on the campuses of both Jack Robey Junior High and Pine Bluff High School Friday as a precautionary measure.