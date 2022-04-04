PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left two teenagers injured.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Belmont Drive around 8 p.m.

Police said the 15-year-old and 17-year-old victims were taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and that both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also noted that a third person was injured by flying glass.

Police said the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Craig Rudd, is facing two counts of first-degree battery.