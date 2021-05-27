Police: 18-year-old killed in Little Rock shooting Wednesday night, 17-year-old person of interest sought

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say an 18-year-old is dead after a shooting Wednesday night on S. University Avenue.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department identified the victim Thursday morning as Caleb Sykes of North Little Rock.

Update from last night Homicide. pic.twitter.com/QNiTfYZBBy — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 27, 2021

In a news release, officials report that officers were called to the 5200 block of S. University Ave. in response to a disturbance with a weapon call.

Police said they were told by a caller there was possibly an accident involving a white vehicle and a silver vehicle. Officers also noted they received additional information that the white vehicle appeared to have bullet holes.

Scene on Wright Avenue Wednesday night (Photo Courtesy: Caitrin Assaf)

Authorities added that officers were later called to the 1900 block of Wright Avenue for shooting victims inside a silver Kia sedan.

When they arrived on the scene, officers said they found the 17-year-old boy and 27-year-old man injured and a third person unharmed. According to police, their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officials say they later received a call from a local hospital about a shooting victim, who was later identified as Sykes, who arrived at their emergency room in a white Toyota Camry.

Police said Sykes died at the hospital but that the driver of the Camry was not hurt.

Investigators were able to connect the three shooting victims to one shooting incident. Homicide detectives learned another 17-year-old that was a passenger in the Kia was a possible person of interest in the shooting.

Police say they are searching and seeking information from that 17-year-old, who has not been identified at this time.