Police: 20-year-old working on his car hit seven times during Saturday afternoon shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers in Little Rock responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon to find a young man in front of his home who they said had been shot multiple times.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers arrived at the scene on Broadmoor Drive to find the victim’s father outside with his injured son.

The father stated the two of them were outside working on their vehicles when he thought he heard “fireworks.” When he turned around, he said he saw that his son had been shot.

A neighbor told officers that after hearing the gunshots, he saw three men, one carrying a rifle and one carrying a pistol, running down the street. Another neighbor told authorities she saw three men wearing all black and skull caps running west on Berkshire Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where it was determined he had been shot seven times – once in his neck, once in his right shoulder, once in his right hip, once in his left arm and three times in his abdomen.

The police said they have no suspects at this time.