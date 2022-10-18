PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later.

Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 a.m. Monday Morning, the third body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Olive Street.

Investigators say that right now no foul play is suspected, but police are investigating autopsy results.

Police are also trying to investigate if the incidents are drug-related.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.