JONESBORO, Ark. – According to the Jonesboro Police Department, four people have been hurt in a shooting Thursday evening.

Authorities with the JPD said that the incident happened at the Gladiolus Manor Apartments as well as at a nearby gas station.

Officers said that three people have been transported to area hospitals and a Coroner has been called to the scene as well.

Police said that a person of interest is in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.