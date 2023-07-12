SHERIDAN, Ark. – Sheridan police have released more details on the shooting and fire Monday afternoon apartment complex that left one person dead and another injured.

Officials with the Sheridan Police Department released a report from officers at the scene who said the victim killed in the shooting, 52-year-old Katharyn Barraclough Linker, was the manager of the Sheridan Heights Estates apartment complex, while the other victim was a maintenance worker.

The officer said Linker and the worker were conducting a routine inspection of the apartment where the 79-year-old suspect in the case lived. While that inspection was going on, police said the suspect shot and killed Linker and shot the worker, then set fire to the apartment.

Sheridan officers responded just before 3 p.m., and after arriving on the scene said that they found the wounded maintenance worker, who had been able to get out of the apartment and into a staircase of the complex.

The officers made their way to the suspect’s apartment, noting that they could smell an accelerant. Just as they were getting ready to enter the apartment, the officers said there was a blast and the fire began to spread out from the apartment to other units.

Fire crews arrived on scene and were able to knock down blaze, allowing the officers to get into the suspect’s apartment. The officers said that they found Linker’s body inside of the apartment and the suspect barricaded in the bathroom.

Authorities said the maintenance worker was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials with the police department said that the suspect remains in custody and looks to be facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree battery and arson.