LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock police have made two new arrests in a shooting investigation nearly a year after the deadly incident.

On Jan. 8, 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford was shot and killed at Meriwether Park. In March, detectives arrested Jordan Parkinson, who was charged with capital murder in the case.

The Little Rock police said they continued to follow up on leads in the case for several months, reaching a breakthrough in the case in mid-December.

On Tuesday, detectives said they arrested 17-year-old Grant Nichol and 18-year-old Evan Franklin in connection with the shooting. Both are facing a charge of first-degree murder and a charge of terroristic act.

Bond was set for both teens at $1 million each. They are next scheduled to be in front of a judge in mid-February.

The Little Rock police urge anyone with more information on the shooting to contact detectives at (501) 371-4660.