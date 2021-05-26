Police: Arrest made in April 26 killings at North Little Rock apartment

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police say a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deaths of two people at The Greens at the Rock Apartments on April 26.

According to North Little Rock police, 19-year-old Joecourtland Roberson was taken into custody on two counts of capital murder in connection to the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Roderick Shelby and 23-year-old Andrea Verser, both of North Little Rock.

The two victims were killed while getting out of a vehicle at Shelby’s apartment.

Roberson will make his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.

He is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

Detectives are saying that this is still an ongoing investigation and more arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 501-771-7149 or on the tip line at 501-680-8439 and can remain anonymous.