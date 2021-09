LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an overnight arrest of a man suspected of killing two people on Nichols Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, Malcolm Ester was taken into custody and will now face charges of two counts of Capital Murder for the death of an adult female and a juvenile male.

Homicide Update pic.twitter.com/cVTDqGmlaC — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 16, 2021

Officers say arrived at a home Wednesday just after 3 p.m. near Nichols Road and West 18th where they found the two victims.

The investigation is ongoing.