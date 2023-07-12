LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in another state arrested suspects in a deadly June shooting behind Ronald McDonald House in Little Rock.

Little Rock Police Department officials confirmed officers in another state arrested 37-year-old Karisha Grisby and her son, 16-year-old Andre Westbrook, in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said Westbrook will be charged as an adult.

Karisha Grisby Andre Westbrook

The shooting happened in the early hours of Friday, June 16, behind the facility on West 10th Street. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man who had been shot. He later died from his injuries.

Officials with the Ronald McDonald House said that victim was staying at the McDonald House. Janelle Mason, CEO of Ronald McDonald House of Charities for Arkansas, also confirmed that the victim had a child at one of the hospitals they serve.

Upon extradition to Arkansas, police said both are facing a charge of capital murder.